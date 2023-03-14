Delhi-Jaipur NH-48 closure: Check routes, diversions to avoid getting stuck in traffic jams

A traffic advisory has been issued regarding the diversions by the Delhi Police owing to the 90-day closure of a section of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48) between Rangpuri and Rajokari, reported PTI.

Under the Bharat Mala Project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started the construction of the Dwarka Expressway from Dwarka Link Road near Shiv Murti on the National Highway, NH-48.

Police advisory

According to the advisory, both the carriageways of NH-48 between Rangpuri and Rajokari will be closed to execute the work, which will witness the construction of two underpasses and an elevated section on the NH-48 that connects Delhi to Gurugram.

The closure of the carriageways could increase the traffic volume on the roads causing inconvenience for the general public. The traffic police have planned to divert the traffic near the Shiv Murti intersection from the main highway to the newly built slip roads, reported PTI.

Routes to avoid traffic mess

Commuters travelling towards the interstate bus terminus, railway stations and airports are advised to chalk out their travelling plan carefully with sufficient time at hand, the advisory said.

People moving towards or coming from Gurugram or Jaipur may take the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, it said. The travellers going towards Dwarka, Kapashera and Najafgarh may go through Palam Road from Gurgaon Road flyover.

Advisable to use Dwarka Flyover

Those who commute from Gurugram, Kapashera and Dwarka towards Dhaula Kuan and Vasant Vihar may use Dwarka Flyover Road No 201.

As per the advisory, the commuters have been requested to cooperate by making travelling plans according to the traffic guidelines.