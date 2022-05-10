Delhi government approves two new flyovers to decongest busy areas; details

New Flyover Projects in Delhi: In the coming years, Delhiites to have a smooth and better travel experience while travelling across the city! In a bid to decongest busy areas of the national capital, the Delhi government has approved two new flyover projects on Tuesday. These two flyovers will be developed in east Delhi and west Delhi and both the projects will be completed in a period of one and a half years, PTI reported. According to officials quoted in the report, these flyover projects in east Delhi and west Delhi were approved in a meeting of the expenditure finance committee (EFC), which was headed by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, in a tweet after the meeting on Tuesday, announced that the government of Delhi had approved two key flyover projects in the national capital- a new flyover project between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border as well as new corridor between Raja Garden and Punjabi Bagh flyover. These flyover projects in the national capital are vital for decongesting city traffic and shall be completed in 18 months, the Deputy Chief Minister stated. According to the report, Anand Vihar in Delhi is a multi modal transport hub having a railway station, an Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), as well as a metro station. As a result, the Anand Vihar area, most of the time, remains clogged during the day, it further said.

According to the officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the company which will execute these flyover projects in Delhi, these facilities will provide relief to passengers or commuters travelling to the border of the neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh from east Delhi and northeast Delhi. Apart from this, it will also ease the movement of motorists in areas of west Delhi around Ring Road, the Public Works Department officials further said.