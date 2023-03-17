Delhi Budget Session 2023: Focus on infrastructure development and upgradation of road network – Key details here

The Delhi government is anticipated to announce at least 30 new projects, including double-decker flyovers and underpasses, among other things in the state budget, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. According to reports, this is being done in order to relieve congestion in the national capital. An IE report quoted sources claiming that infrastructure projects in the capital will receive the biggest outlay for capital expenditure as compared to the last eight years of the AAP government.

Also Read Ministry of Civil Aviation clears air about storage of passenger data through Digiyatra – Details here

Since taking office in 2015, the Delhi cabinet has emphasised health and education in every budget. While the expenditure on education made up 23% of the overall budget last year, the expenditure on health was closer to 15%. According to sources, the administration is currently concentrating on improving and beautifying the city’s 1,400 km of roads. Over the course of ten years, the project will cost approximately Rs 20,000 crore, the IE report further stated.

Construction of 3 double-decker flyovers

In the 2022-23 budget, close to Rs 2,000 crore was allocated for construction of roads and bridges. Delhi’s budget was Rs 75,800 crore last year. In an interview to IE, the new Public Works Department Minister Atishi had said that alongside building infrastructure, her focus will also be on maintenance of projects that have come up over the years.

Sources have said that progress had also been made on the construction of three double-decker flyovers, where cars will travel on the lower decks and the Metro will travel on the higher decks. PWD and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation are working together to construct them.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s opening remarks

In his opening remarks for the Budget session on Friday, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said that “the students have fared well thanks to the Delhi Government’s significant focus on the education sector.” Saxena continued by saying that Delhi had achieved well in the education sector during the previous five years and compared the government’s School of Excellence to world’s top institutions. The budget will be presented on March 21.

Also Read Delhi airport wins big at Skytrax World Airport Awards! Find out which other Indian airports made it to the list

Minister Kailash Gahlot, who oversees finance, will be presenting the AAP government budget for the first time. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister who also served as finance minister, was detained by the CBI in February last week in connection with an investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor legislation. A few days later, Sisodia and imprisoned minister Satyendar Jain announced their resignations.