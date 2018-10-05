Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Gadkari for revised alignment project

The Punjab government had submitted a comprehensive proposal regarding the alignment of proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on January 20, 2018. (PTI)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeking expeditious approval for the revised alignment of the proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, officials said on Friday. In his letter to the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, the chief minister said after reconsidering the matter, the state government had approved the alignment option starting from Amritsar and going up to the International Airport in New Delhi with only one spur connecting the religious centre of Dera Baba Nanak.

He urged Gadkari that the same may be considered by his ministry. It may be recalled that following a meeting with Gadkari on July 29, 2017, the Punjab government had submitted a comprehensive proposal regarding the alignment of proposed Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on January 20, 2018.

It had proposed alignment option starting from Amritsar and going up to International Airport, New Delhi, along with spurs connecting various important religious and economic centers such as Dera Baba Nanak, Qadian, Attari Border, Gandiwind, Tarn Taran, Goindwal Sahib, Makhu, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, Patiala, Moonak.