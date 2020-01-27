Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project: NHAI to start work on 300 km stretch in Punjab; details

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1 and has been approved by the central government. (Representative image)

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project gets a necessary boost! Amarinder Singh, Chief Minister of Punjab recently met Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for discussing the status of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the two officials agreed to expedite the work on the expressway project. According to a recent PTI report, the total cost of the expressway project is Rs 30,000 crore. Out of which, Rs 10,000 crore will be spent by NHAI over a 300 km stretch in Punjab for the acquisition of land, which is set to begin soon. The proposed roadway project will seamlessly connect Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir through Amritsar via an access-controlled expressway of approximately 600 kilometres in length.

The Chairman of NHAI informed Amarinder Singh that the decks for the expressway project had been cleared as the shorter alignment proposed by the highway authority had been finalized. An official spokesperson told PTI that during the meeting, Amarinder Singh also sought the early execution of the Shambu-Jalandhar (older NH-1), Ludhiana-Talwandi Bhai Section of NH-95, and also demanded the termination of toll collection on NH-44 as the work on the same had not been completed yet. While talking about the four-laning of the Kharar-Banur-Tepla road on NH-205A, the Chief Minister added that despite the road project having been transferred to the NHAI since the month of May 2017, the work on the same had not started till date. He urged the authority to initiate the four-laning of the road without any further delay.

Seeking a comprehensive review of the toll road in Zirakpur town by the NHAI, along with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority and the local municipal council, the Chief Minister pointed out that as a result of the road presently being a toll road, there have been frequent major traffic bottlenecks in the Zirakpur town on the existing NH-22 section area. Due to the dense residential and commercial activity on both sides of the road, severe traffic jams plague the area, which requires a review of the toll arrangement.

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1 and has been approved by the central government. A consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) of the expressway had been appointed earlier and the agreement was signed by the government.