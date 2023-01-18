Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway: Construction going on for 408 km stretch; Here’s when it will be opened to traffic

The construction work of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway is going on at a fast pace. The expressway will be 670 km long. It is planned at a capital cost of Rs 37,524 crore between Delhi and Katra including a spur to Amritsar.

“With the massive development of Major Expressways/Corridors is underway, shifting the Indian transport network from the conventional mode of widening the existing highways,” tweeted the Ministry of Finance, on Monday.

The expressway is being implemented in two phases:



Phase 1- Delhi to Gurdaspur

Phase 2- Gurdaspur to Katra

Status till October 2022:



630 km of the project is awarded and construction is initiated on 408 km till October 2022. The remaining 40 km length will be awarded by March 2023, the ministry further informed.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway completion date:



According to the Ministry of Finance, the expressway will be completed and opened to traffic by FY 2024-25.

Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway is a 4-lane (expandable to 8 lanes) wide controlled-access expressway. It will connect the Bahadurgarh border near Delhi with Katra in Jammu and Kashmir (via Haryana and Punjab). Once completed, it will reduce the current Delhi-Katra distance from 727 km to 588 km. The time travel will be reduced from 14 hours to 6 hours. Delhi-Amritsar distance will be reduced to 405 km and time travel will be reduced from 8 hours to only 4 hours.

Amenities:

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway will have a trauma centre, traffic police, ambulances, fire brigades, bus bays, truck stops, interchanges with refreshments, and recreational facilities.

Major junctions:

South end: Jasaur Kheri village near Bahadurgarh border, Delhi

North end: 1. Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport, Amritsar, Punjab

2. Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir

It will be Maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and pass through three states- Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir.