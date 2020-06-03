Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: Amritsar to Delhi in 4 hours! Phase 1 of expressway to cost Rs 25,000 crore

An amount of Rs 25,000 crore would be invested for the construction of the first phase of the expressway.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway: To fulfill the long-standing demand of the people of Punjab, the Modi government has announced new connectivity to Amritsar from Nakodar via Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib, as part of the Delhi-Amritsar Expressway. With this expressway, the time to travel from Amritsar to the national capital’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would reduce to around four hours from the current time of nearly eight hours, PTI reported. An amount of Rs 25,000 crore would be invested for the construction of the first phase of the expressway. According to the Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, the proposed expressway will connect the holy cities of five gurus of Sikhism.

Also, according to the Union Minister, the road from Amritsar to Gurdaspur would be fully developed and will be made signal-free. He further said that the greenfield alignment will provide shortest and alternate express connectivity to Amritsar as well as to other religious centres of Goindwal Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadoor Sahib and the newly established Dera Baba Nanak/Kartarpur Sahib International Corridor. Gadkari said that the development of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway has been taken up under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The expressway’s alignment was firmed up in January 2019 and the land acquisition process was initiated.

According to the report, the Jammu & Kashmir government had initially proposed Delhi-Katra Expressway. However, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister had envisaged that the proposed expressway would pass through Amritsar, which sees a footfall of more than four million tourists annually, and hence conceived the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway project under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Recently, a video conference meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Gadkari to discuss and resolve the issue of alignment to Amritsar. The expressway, from the beginning, was proposed in two phases as a combination of a greenfield and a brownfield alignment. The Road, Transport and Highways Minister also requested the state government of Punjab to provide requisite support to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the land acquisition process for the proposed expressway in the state.