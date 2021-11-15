Delayed withdrawal of monsoon hits highway construction

On May 1, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) would be constructing highways worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years. (Representational image)

Highway construction in the country declined by 10% during the April-October period of the current fiscal to 4,450 km, compared with 4,956 km in the corresponding period last fiscal, as protracted monsoon showers played spoilsport in many areas.

“Prolonged monsoons have affected the productive days for an extended period in the current financial year when compared to last year, which affected the pace of execution. We have seen good monsoon even in October this year,” Icra’s Rajeshwar Burla said. The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has set an ambitious target of 40 km per day of highway construction for the current fiscal, compared with the daily average of 36.4 km achieved in 2020-21. As against this, the construction was just 21.2 km in April-October.

On May 1, Union minister Nitin Gadkari had said the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) would be constructing highways worth Rs 15 lakh crore in the next two years.

Award of highway projects at 4,913 km in April-October this year was also lower than 5,777 km recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. In 2020-21, the MoRTH awarded 10,467 km highway length compared with 8,948 km in 2019-20.