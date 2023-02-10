Decongesting Mumbai’s traffic! PM Modi set to inaugurate Santacruz Chembur Link Road, Kurar underpass

Inauguration of two new road projects in Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) Extension bridge and Kurar underpass today to give Mumbaikars much-needed relief in traffic congestion. Reports suggest that the two new road projects will be inaugurated after the PM flags off two new Vande Bharat Express trains for Shirdi and Solapur each on February 10.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has executed both SCLR Extension bridge and Kurar underpass road projects. There are chances that Modi might inaugurate the newly constructed bridge and underpass through a video call from CSMT station.

Decongesting Mumbai’s traffic:

The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will efficiently connect the eastern and western suburbs of the city as both the arms will be connecting the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express highway.

The Kurar underpass is crucial to decongest Western Express Highway traffic and connect this highway’s Malad and Kurar sides. It allows people to cross the road easily and vehicles to move without getting into heavy traffic on the Western Express Highway.

The objective of PM Modi‘s visit to Mumbai on Friday is to flag off Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Express Train in the country, and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train is going to be the 10th Vande Bharat Train that will be inaugurated in the country.