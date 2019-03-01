Decongesting Delhi! Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 6-lane NH project today; how it will benefit

The NH project would be in addition to the other 9 projects that are being implemented for the decongestion of NCR Delhi.

Big step towards decongesting Delhi! Today, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways is all set to lay the foundation stone for a six-lane access-controlled National Highway (NH) project at Kalindi Kunj-Meethapur Road in Delhi. The highway, which would be over 59 km long, will start at Ring Road-DND junction in the national capital and will pass through Kalindi bypass as well as Faridabad-Ballabhgarh bypass. The highway will end at the interchange of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at KMP. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the highway project is likely to be developed at a cost of around Rs 3,580 crore.

The project includes 3+3 lane service roads on both sides for nearly 29 km, elevated section of 7.350 km with 2 level crossings at four locations of Metro line, as many as 18 new underpasses and a total of 9 interchanges with improved junctions. With the establishment of this highway project, the ministry aims to decongest the national capital, minimizing traffic congestion in Ashram-Badarpur-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh region. With this move, vehicular pollution is expected to reduce.

The NH project would be in addition to the other 9 projects that are being implemented for the decongestion of NCR Delhi.

These projects include 3 km long signal free corridor from Dhaula Kuan to Airport, worth Rs 280 crore; 22 km long six-lane elevated corridor on road connecting Gurugram to Sohna, worth Rs 2,000 crore; 8-lane Delhi-Panipat highway from Mukarba Chowk to Panipat on NH-1, worth Rs 2,300; 29 km long 8-lane access controlled Dwarka Expressway, worth around Rs 9,500 crore; Delhi-Meerut Expressway’s package 2, 3 and 4, costing Rs 5,900 crore; 4-laning of 124 km long Khekra – EPE junction to Shamli-Saharanpur on NH-709 B, worth around Rs 1,200 crore; Rangpuri Bypass project, worth Rs 1,000 crore, to connect Dwarka/NH-8 with Vasant Kunj-Nelson Mandela Road; 75 km long Urban Extension Road, third Ring Road for the national capital under Bharatmala to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore and 6-lane access controlled corridor linking Akshardham on NH-24 Junction to EPE Junction on Baghpat Road, which is 31.3 km, worth nearly Rs 2,600 crore.