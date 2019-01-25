Decongesting Delhi-NCR! Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Akshardham-Eastern Peripheral Expressway project

The 31.30 km long highway project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 2820 crore. (representational image)

Another major step by Modi government to decongest Delhi-NCR! Soon, Delhiites will be able to experience smooth and easy travel as the Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to lay the foundation stone for a 6-lane access controlled corridor of National Highway (NH)-709B, linking Akshardham in east Delhi to Eastern Peripheral Expressway junction on Baghpat road on January 26, 2019. The 31.30 km long highway project will be developed at a cost of around Rs 2820 crore. While giving a boost to the national capital’s infrastructure, the highway project aims to decongest and reduce pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the road alignment will be from Akshardham – Geeta Colony – Shastri Park – Khazuri Khas – Delhi/Uttar Pradesh border – Mandola – Eastern Peripheral Expressway intersection. The development of the highway project will be carried out in two packages. In one package, a 14.75 km long stretch will be built from Akshardham to Delhi/Uttar Pradesh border, while in the other package, a 16.57 km stretch will be developed from Delhi/Uttar Pradesh border to Eastern Peripheral Expressway intersection. A total of 19 km long section will be elevated, the release stated.

According to the Ministry, the project will also include construction of 3+3 lane service roads on either side of the highway, 15 major junctions as well as 34 minor junctions, 8 new underpasses for pedestrians and local traffic, 7 ramps connecting major roads, over bridges at Delhi-Shahdara, Dilshad Garden-ISBT Metro Line (Red Line) and New Delhi-Anand Vihar railway lines, footpaths for pedestrians on either side of the highway.

Some of the other projects completed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in recent months are 135 km long, 6-lane Eastern Peripheral Expressway linking Kundli, Ghaziabad, Palwal, worth Rs 12,000 crore; 8.70 km long, 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Nizamuddin Bridge to UP gate, worth Rs 1,100 crore and additional flyovers as well as underpasses on Delhi-Gurugram NH-08, worth Rs 1,000 crore.