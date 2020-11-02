  • MORE MARKET STATS

Data monitor: Construction lagged but awards up in H1FY21

By: |
November 2, 2020 9:49 AM

The pace of highway construction has increased notably from the lows of April and the average rate of construction in H1FY21 stood at 22 km/day, as against 25 km/day last year.

However, highway awards (5,052 km) have seen a huge jump in the fiscal, rising 140% compared to last year.However, highway awards (5,052 km) have seen a huge jump in the fiscal, rising 140% compared to last year.

Highway construction of 3,951 km in the first six months of the fiscal was 15% lower than the 4,622 km constructed in H1FY20.

Related News

The pace of highway construction has increased notably from the lows of April and the average rate of construction in H1FY21 stood at 22 km/day, as against 25 km/day last year.

However, highway awards (5,052 km) have seen a huge jump in the fiscal, rising 140% compared to last year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. ROADWAYS
  4. Data monitor Construction lagged but awards up in H1FY21
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Will plain-speaking Gadkari trigger NHAI reform?
2Big Infra upgrade in Tripura: North Eastern state to get nine National Highway projects! details
3NHAI, IIT Jodhpur sign collaboration to share expertise, skills for betterment of country’s road infrastructure