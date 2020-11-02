Data monitor: Construction lagged but awards up in H1FY21

However, highway awards (5,052 km) have seen a huge jump in the fiscal, rising 140% compared to last year.

Highway construction of 3,951 km in the first six months of the fiscal was 15% lower than the 4,622 km constructed in H1FY20.

The pace of highway construction has increased notably from the lows of April and the average rate of construction in H1FY21 stood at 22 km/day, as against 25 km/day last year.

