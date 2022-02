Data monitor: Awarding remains subdued in road sector

NHAI awarding activity remained subdued in January 2022 with LoA for only project spanning ~15 km issued during the month. YTDFY22 awards stand at 2,583 km. Awarding has slowed post H1FY22.

The pace of awards needs to pick up substantially over February-March 2022 to match FY21’s ~4,800-km figure. By length of projects awarded so far this fiscal, ~42% have been in the EPC mode, while the rest were HAM projects.

