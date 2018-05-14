Darbhanga-Jalandhar Antyodaya Express: Know about Indian Railways new train for unreserved passengers

Tomorrow, that is from May 15, a new weekly train service- Antyodaya Express will be flagged off by the minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha.

Darbhanga-Jalandhar Antyodaya Express: Tomorrow, that is from May 15, a new weekly train service- Antyodaya Express will be flagged off by the minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha. The new train service, which will run between Darbhanga in Bihar and Jalandhar in Punjab will be flagged by Sinha from New Delhi through a remote device, according to an HT report. According to the chief spokesperson of the East Central Railway Rajesh Kumar, the new weekly Darbhanga-Jalandhar Antyodaya Express will leave at 3:25 PM on every Saturday from Darbhanga in Bihar and will reach Jalandhar city in Punjab at 5:17 PM, the next day. The chief spokesperson also mentioned that on the return journey, the new Darbhanga-Jalandhar Antyodaya Express will leave Jalandhar city at 10:00 AM on every Sunday and will reach Darbhanga at 11:30 AM, the next day.

According to the chief spokesperson of the East Central Railway, every coach in the new Darbhanga-Jalandhar Antyodaya Express train will sport many modern features. These modern features will include extra cell phone charging points, bio-toilets, RO water supply system as well as two equipments for firefighting. He also said that the travelling needs of the general class train passengers will be taken care of as well. The report stated that a high number of people from Darbhanga and adjoining districts migrate to Punjab for work.

Recently, a new train service between Allahabad and Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi – Humsafar Express train service was also flagged off. The Allahabad-Anand Vihar Humsafar Express is a tri-weekly train, which has 20 coaches, 18 are of 3 AC and 2 are Generator car. This train runs from Allahabad on every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and from Anand Vihar Terminal, New Delhi it runs on every Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday. The train has been provided with many new facilities such as mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, auto janitors, GPS system etc.