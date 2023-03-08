Construction work on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road to begin soon – Check date and other details

The construction on Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road is all set to start from April 1, Punjab Revenue Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Wedesday. Giving further details, the minister informed that while state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has sanctioned Rs 13.74 crore for the project, the state government has also floated tenders for the same.

The minister added that once the project is completed, it would greatly help the people from the Doaba area, including Hoshiarpur as they were unhappy with the poor condition of the road. Releasing an official statement, the minister also noted that numerous lives were lost due to accidents.

Importance and total length of this road

Importantly, the road is used by commuters travelling to pilgrimage places like Mata Jawala ji, Mata Chamunda Devi ji, Mata Chintapurni ji and other temples in the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh. Tourists from across the country and abroad also pass through Hoshiarpur for popular places like Dharamsala and McLeod Ganj in Himachal Pradesh.

Also read: National Highway in Nagaland, Port connectivity highway in Kerala – Govt keeps promise of boosting India’s road infra

While this road is 39 km long, 14 km of the road falls in Jalandhar and remaining 25 km falls in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab.

Previous meeting

Earlier too in January this year, the minister had asked officials to speed up the repair work at Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni Road for the convenience of thousands of commuters who commute through the road on daily basis, as per The Tribune.

The minister was holding a meeting with the officials to take the stock of the pending work of roads as well as Adampur flyover. The minister, who was accompanied MLA Raman Arora as also Divisional Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, also asked the officials to improve the condition of the road in Adampur.

Also read: ‘Year-round Char Dham Yatra’: Gadkari says Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to be completed by December end

During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner Sapra had also assured the minister that the remaining work on these roads would be completed at the earliest. She informed the minister that the agencies who have been given responsibilities for repair of roads and other works have been asked to complete at the earliest.