Construction work of New Link NH-133B in Jharkhand including Ganga Bridge going in full swing; details

The construction work of New Link National Highway (NH)-133B from 0.200 km in the state of Jharkhand to 15.885 km including Ganga Bridge, development work of Manihari Bypass from 0.000 km to 5.500 km as well as widening of National Highway -131A from 5.500 km to 6.000 km in the state of Bihar to four-lane standards is going in full swing. This information was recently shared by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over a series of tweets. According to Gadkari, the new link of National Highway -133B project spanning 21.68 km length, is a project of one of its kind, involving the construction of a 6 kilometre long Ganga Bridge (which is the world’s third-longest extra-dosed bridge), Manihari bypass as well as widening of National Highway -131A.

According to Gadkari, once constructed, the highway shall connect Sahibganj in Jharkhand to Manihari in Bihar. The highway aims to reduce travel distance by 1/10th, the minister said. Besides, he further said, this will serve as a strategic connecting point to North East as well. Under construction at present, 2750 construction workers have been engaged in total to deliver this project, which is worth Rs 1900 crore, Gadkari said. The project will further reduce the traffic congestion at Vikram Shila Setu bridge in Bhagalpur. Also, it will provide impetus to the creation of employment opportunities for the local population, he said. The project is targeted for completion by October 2024. The New India is being forged with the vision of incredible infra everywhere, the minister added.

Meanwhile, Gadkari, in another series of tweets, informed that the project work is progressing at a rapid pace for the six-laning of National Highway -140 between Chittoor and Mallavaram in the state of Andhra Pradesh. This highway project is being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Modi government. Gadkari also mentioned that this section of the National Highway connects major towns in the district of Chittoor i.e. Chittoor and Tirupati via Kanipakam.