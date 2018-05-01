Construction of rapid transit corridor between Delhi, Meerut expected to start by July: Official

Construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut is expected to start by July and once completed, it would take just one hour for people to commute between the two cities, an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said. (Representative photo)

Construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor between Delhi and Meerut is expected to start by July and once completed, it would take just one hour for people to commute between the two cities, an official of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said. As of now, it takes close to three hours to commute between Delhi and Meerut, owing to traffic congestion. The NCRTC is the executing agency for the RRTS. Eight corridors have been identified for creating high-speed NCRTC smart lines in the National Capital Region (NCR). Out of these, three have been prioritised in the first phase, an officer said, adding that the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor will be the first RRTS project to be implemented.

The other two corridors to be build under first phase of the project are Delhi- Alwar RRTS and Delhi-Panipat RRTS. The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Smart Line will begin at Sarai Kale Khan in the national capital and will go up to Modipuram in Meerut, passing through Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar, the official said. Daily ridership on this corridor is expected to be more than 7.95 lakh by 2024, he said.