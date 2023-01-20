Construction of Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway in full swing, Nitin Gadkari visits site – Details inside

The construction of greenfield corridor between Gujarat‘s Ahmedabad and Dholera is in full swing. The 109 km long expressway is being developed at a cost of Rs 4,200 crore. This will act as an important corridor to connect several special investment zones of Ahmedabad and Dholera regions.

Minister inspects

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the section of the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway near Kavitha village. This four-lane highway will reduce travel time by 1 hour. Presently, it takes 2.25 hours to travel from Ahmedabad to Dholera and vice versa.

Road to development

The expressway will provide direct connectivity to the Dholera Green Field Airport. The route connects Sarkhej via Dholera International Airport at Navagam and Sardar Patel Ring Road near Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

The project will also enhance the economic development of the regions by providing employment opportunities to locals. It will also strengthen the tourist development. The work on Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway is likely to be completed by January 2024.

Katihar Bypass approved

Meanwhile, the government has approved Rs 232.831 crores for the construction of Katihar Bypass on National Highway-81 in Bihar. The development of the four-lane project will reduce the travel time in passing Katihar town up to 15 minutes. Presently, it takes nearly 45 minutes to pass the town due to the congestion and traffic blocked. It also reduces the fuel consumption.

The minister has sought everyone’s cooperation in reducing the road accidents by 50 per cent before the end of 2025.

Other expressways under construction are : Delhi – Mumbai Expressway, Amritsar – Jamnagar Expressway, and Tharad – Ahmedabad Expressway.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 65.5 km (from Badadal to Maradagi S Andola) section of National Highway-150C. This six lane Greenfield road project is being built at the cost of about Rs 2,000 crore and is a part of the Surat – Chennai Expressway.