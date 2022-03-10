Connectivity boost in Haryana and Rajasthan! Gadkari inaugurates 19 National Highway projects

The construction of various flyovers on the Delhi – Jaipur highway will ease traffic jams on the highway.

On Wednesday, a total of 19 National Highway projects were inaugurated by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the states of Haryana and Rajasthan. These projects are worth Rs 1407 crore. According to the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, with the construction of these National Highway projects in Haryana and Rajasthan, tourism, industry, agriculture and trade will increase. Besides, there will be an increase in employment as well in the states. With these NH projects, time and fuel will be saved as well as pollution will be reduced. The U-turn’s construction near Ambience Mall will relieve the congestion on the border of Delhi – Gurugram, the ministry said.

According to the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, the construction of various flyovers on the Delhi – Jaipur highway will ease traffic jams on the highway. Also, with the development of various major and minor bridges on NH 48, the adjoining areas will get rid of water logging and besides, the travel experience of the commuters will be smooth. With the construction of the Dharuhera – Bhiwadi link road, Dharuhera city will get rid of jam. Also, the travel time between Delhi – Jaipur will reduce with these projects. On the NH projects’ inauguration event, Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister of State, General V.K. Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathor, Ramcharan Bohra, State Ministers, and all MPs-MLAs, officers, as well as other dignitaries, were present.

Last month, Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 NH Projects in Karnataka. These National Highway projects are of worth Rs 19,930 crore. While addressing the gathering in Belgavi, the minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Road Transport and Highways is committed to Karnataka’s sustained progress and prosperity through a network of world class National Highways.