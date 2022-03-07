Commuting between South Mumbai and Thane to get easier with extension of Eastern Freeway

There are two north – bound lanes as well as two south – bound lanes in Eastern Freeway and at present, it starts from South Mumbai’s P D’mello Road and ends at Shivaji Nagar in Chembur.

Eastern Freeway Extension: Soon, travelling between South Mumbai and Thane to get easier for the public! In the coming days, one will be able to travel to Thane from South Mumbai and vice versa directly using the eastern freeway without the need of getting down at the Eastern Express Highway. The Eastern Freeway will be extended from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) from Chheda Nagar junction to Thane via an elevated road through Ramabai Colony, Kamraj Nagar as well as Ghatkopar, according to an IE report. There are two north – bound lanes as well as two south – bound lanes in Eastern Freeway and at present, it starts from South Mumbai’s P D’mello Road and ends at Shivaji Nagar in Chembur.

According to the officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, initially, the road from Shivaji Nagar was meant to be extended till Ghatkopar. However, the plan was deferred as it would have led to the destruction of mangroves. Besides, there was also a large slum pocket that was coming in the way of the road project but now, the issue has been resolved, the report added.

Recently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced that the Minister of Tourism and Environment of Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the improvement and beautification works at Kalanagar, Bandra (East) completed by the authority. According to MMRDA, North Plaza, South Plaza and Island Plaza- these three islands were developed in an area of about 2828 square meters. It has fountains ranging from 2 feet high to 8 feet high, underground tanks for rain water harvesting, various types of flowering plants, etc., the authority further stated. Also, in addition, the pillars of the flyover have been painted in various colors. Moreover, sculpture, seating granite benches and proper use of space have been made under the flyover, it stated.