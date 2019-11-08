Commuters to get toilets, ambulance & other facilities on Eastern, Western Peripheral Expressways

The petition was filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni. (representational image)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) have been directed by the Delhi High Court to ensure basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilets, ambulance, and emergency facilities on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Western Peripheral Expressways as early as possible. According to a PTI report, a bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar has said that if these facilities are already provided, they should be maintained by the authorities to ensure effective use.

The order from Delhi High Court came while disposing off a petition which sought the availability of facilities or amenities including toilet complex, eateries, ambulance, emergency facilities as well as police patrolling on Kundali-Ghaziabad-Palwal expressway and Kundali-Manesar-Palwal expressway. The Delhi High Court said it should be kept in mind that these types of facilities or amenities cannot be developed or introduced overnight at a particular place and some time is bound to be taken by the authorities.

According to the report, the petition was filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni stating that no such facilities were available on Western Peripheral Expressway or Kundli-Manesar-Pawal (KMP) Expressway, which was made operational nearly two years ago. However, the plea said some facilities are available on Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal (KGP) Expressway which was inaugurated last year in November by PM Modi.

The petition also stated that other national highways that are connected to Delhi have basic amenities such as helplines for an ambulance, emergency services, crane, route patrol, nearest police station, and hospital. Sahni said that on April 1, he made a representation to the NHAI but no action was taken after which he approached the high court.

The Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways were constructed with an expectation to divert over 50,000 heavy vehicles from the national capital to help maintain good air quality in the city. Also, both these expressways complete the largest ring road around Delhi.