CM Kamal Nath meets Nitin Gadkari over road projects in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Tuesday and discussed issues relating to national highways in the state. The chief minister said he informed Gadkari about the proposed Bhopal-Indore six-lane green field Expressway, which can be constructed either by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the state government.

The proposed six-lane expressway will be a model highway and logistic hub and logistic parks, smart city, IT parks will be developed on both sides of the expressway, the chief minister said.

The meeting was also attended by MP PWD Minister Sajjan Singh Verma and officers of the state.

Kamal Nath urged Gadkari for inclusion of upgradation of 232 km stretches at a cost of Rs 1,271 Crore in annual action plan for 2019-20 and also reimbursement of Rs 363.78 crore in central road fund and sanction of new works amounting to Rs 1,131 crore for the year 2019-20.

He also urged him for giving approval of periodic renewal of 116 km amounting to Rs 25 crore for the year 2019-20 and sanction of Rs 205 crore required for upgradation of existing stretches of the National Highway passing through towns of the state under a one-time investment scheme.

Nath said that the cost of maintenance of in-principle approved National Highways of 1,507 kms should by borne by the central ministry and also approval may be given for strengthening of National Highway Under IRQP (Improvement of Riding Quality Programme) for the year 2019-20.

Nath requested for sanction of cost of consultancy services for preparation of DPR of Bhopal-Indore six-lane expressway.