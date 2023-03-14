Chirag Delhi flyover partial shutdown: Take these alternate routes for your convenience

The partial closure of Chirag Delhi flyover for 50 days due to repair work has resulted in massive traffic snarls in parts of south Delhi on Monday, leaving commuters stuck on the road for hours. The Delhi Police said it received several calls about congested traffic near the flyover on its helpline.

The flyover maintenance work began on Sunday, and each carriageway will take 25 days to complete. According to the traffic police, one carriageway will be closed to traffic while the other will remain open. Traffic will be affected on certain routes in south Delhi, according to officials, because one of the carriageways of the Chirag Delhi flyover will be closed for 25 days beginning March 12. According to a traffic police advisory, the repair work on the carriageway from Nehru Place to the IIT flyover has been prioritised.

Alternate routes to take

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory of alternate routes and diversions caused due to the closure of the flyover. Commuters heading to railway stations, airports, and hospitals, for example, are advised to plan their departures and take alternate routes to avoid delays, according to traffic officials.

It further stated that commuters heading to Dhaula Kuan, AIIMS, Defence Colony, and other destinations are advised to take a right turn from under the Nehru Place flyover and follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg towards the Moolchand Hospital flyover.

Commuters travelling from IIT Delhi on the Outer Ring Road to Greater Kailash and Nehru Place are advised to take a left turn from Panch Sheel Flyover towards August Kranti Marg to get to Ring Road and then a right turn from under the Moolchand flyover towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination.

“The movement of heavy and commercial vehicles on Outer Ring Road towards the Chirag Delhi flyover may be restricted as and when required to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the stretch,” read the advisory.

More traffic woes are in store

Meanwhile, the city police issued an advisory on Monday regarding construction work on the Dwarka Expressway as part of the Bharat Mala project from the Dwarka link road near the Shiv Murti on National Highway 48.

The section in question will be closed for 90 days, and alternate routes will be planned. The National Highway 48 connects a major section between Delhi and Gurugram. The closure of the section is going to have an impact on the traffic situation.