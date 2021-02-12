BRO does it again! Re-establishes connectivity in Chamoli Distt

According to BRO the site where the work is going on is very challenging due to the steep cliff on the far bank. Also there is 25-30 meter high debris/ muck on the other side.

Following the recent flash flood caused by a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier breaking off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, after initial reccee, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has started work for re-establishing connectivity on all required fronts. Several BRO teams part of Project Shivalik are deployed in the area for relief operations.

Extent of the damage

The extent of damage caused by the avalanche and deluge in the AlakTapovan – Vishnugad Hydel Project, Nanda Devi glacier, Border Roads Organisation, Project Shivaliknanda River system, on February 7, 2020, has caused extensive damage to NTPC’s Tapovan – Vishnugad Hydel Project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project, and has more than 200 labourers trapped who are feared dead.

There was sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Alaknanda Rivers, Dhauli Ganga, and Rishi Ganga all linked tributaries of the Ganga. This triggered widespread panic and there was huge devastation in the high mountain areas.

More damage to the infrastructure

According to officials, the flash flood also washed away a 90 meter span RCC bridge on Joshimath – Malari road which is located just downstream of the Rishi Ganga project, and approximately 2 km upstream of the Tapowan project. This project was the only link to the Niti border. Since the bridge got washed away, more than 13 border villages in Uttarakhand, Chamoli district are now stranded.

Shramena Sarvam Sadhaym – the motto of BRO

True to its motto, BRO has swiftly swung into action for rescue and rehabilitation work. It has inducted more than 100 Vehicles / Equipment and plants including around 15 Heavy Earth Moving Equipment like Hydraulic Excavators, Dozers, JCBs, and Wheel Loaders etc.

Besides 200 personnel of 21 BRTF of Project Shivalik being deployed for rescue and rehabilitation purposes, with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF), has also Air inducted critical equipment.

Challenges overcome

According to BRO the site where the work is going on is very challenging due to the steep cliff on the far bank. Also there is 25-30 meter high debris/ muck on the other side.

“We have overcome these challenges and on the fourth day BRO has managed to clear and establish a path for construction of a bridge abutment.”

By working round the clock, the BRO has managed to re-establish connectivity by launching a bailey bridge of 200 feet and is at the same time extending assistance to the ITBP & NDRF in rescue operations.