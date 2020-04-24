BRO does it again! Builds a critical bridge in record time in Arunachal Pradesh

The construction of the bridge in record time was possible due to the seamless coordination between the BRO, MoD and the government of Arunachal Pradesh. (BRO)

Despite the countrywide lockdown in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), completes in record time the Daporijo bridge over Subansiri river.

“The construction was carried out keeping all the precautions against COVID-19 and to finish on time as this is a strategic Line of Communication in Arunachal Pradesh,” according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Due to the importance of the bridge the construction work started on March 17, by 23 BRTF. After intense work which last for almost 27 days, last week on April 14, the bridge was lowered down successfully and safely on the supports.

“This bridge now has the capability to allow heavier vehicles to pass by. It has been upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons. This will not only help the Indian Army’s requirements but will also help in the future infrastructure development requirements of the Upper Subansiri district,” says the MoD.

Today, through a video conferencing the bridge was inaugurated for the traffic movement by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pema Khandu.

The construction of the bridge in record time was possible due to the seamless coordination between the BRO, MoD and the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

More about the Bridge on Daporijo

This bridge is very important as it is a strategic link towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China.

Through this bridge all supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge.

The new bridge had to be constructed as the old one had developed cracks which could have caused major accidents later. In July 1992, a passenger bus had fallen off the bridge and there were no survivors.

All the sanctions needed from the MoD and the state government for the project were expedited due to the interventions of the DGBR and other senior officials.