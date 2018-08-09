​​​
  4. Boost for rural roads! Cabinet extends PM Gram Sadak Yojana beyond 12th 5-year plan

Boost for rural roads! Cabinet extends PM Gram Sadak Yojana beyond 12th 5-year plan

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today gave its approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) beyond the 12th five-year plan period.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 6:56 PM
rural infrastructure, india, world bank, india world bank loan pact, india world bank road pact The effort is towards boosting the rural road connectivity, Sitanshu Kar, Director General, PIB said in his tweet.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today gave its approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) beyond the 12th five-year plan period. “It will help in connecting 38,412 habitations at an estimated cost of Rs 84,934 crore,” an official twitter handle of the government said.

In this, the central government will share Rs 54,900 crore and the states’ share is Rs 30,034 crore. The effort is towards boosting the rural road connectivity, Sitanshu Kar, Director General, PIB said in his tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top