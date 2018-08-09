Boost for rural roads! Cabinet extends PM Gram Sadak Yojana beyond 12th 5-year plan

The effort is towards boosting the rural road connectivity, Sitanshu Kar, Director General, PIB said in his tweet.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today gave its approval for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) beyond the 12th five-year plan period. “It will help in connecting 38,412 habitations at an estimated cost of Rs 84,934 crore,” an official twitter handle of the government said.

In this, the central government will share Rs 54,900 crore and the states’ share is Rs 30,034 crore. The effort is towards boosting the rural road connectivity, Sitanshu Kar, Director General, PIB said in his tweet.