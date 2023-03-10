BMC frames up strict rules for work on project to concretise 397 km of roads

In a bid to check quality work, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rolled out strict guidelines for its Rs 6,000-crore project to concretise 397 km of Mumbai roads.

A work order for the project had been issued to five contractors in January. According to a BMC’s circular, issued by P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (Projects, the contractors would not be given permission to appoint sub-contractors or smaller agencies for the work, reported IE.

“Big companies have been awarded work orders for the project. It has been seen that big companies internally appoint smaller agencies to work on projects to generate additional benefits that cause poor quality of work,” said Velrasu.

He added that the government has framed up such strict guidelines so that contractors carry out work with their own manpower only to prevent any malpractice.

BMC had issued a mega tender to concretise roads after Chief Minister Eknath Shines announced that Mumbai would have pothole free roads.

The foundation laying ceremony of the project was carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19 in the first week of February.