Big infra boost from Modi Cabinet! Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III gets nod; to connect major rural areas

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: In a major developmental boost for road connectivity around villages, PM Modi-led Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III). The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the launch of PMGSY-III which will involve consolidation of routes and major rural links connecting habitations through Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools as well as hospitals. Under the PMGSY-III, it has been proposed to consolidate 1,25,000 km road length across the various states of the country. The scheme aims to give a major developmental boost to unconnected villages and its habitation routes.
The duration of the projects’ implementation is 2019-2020 to 2024-2025. According to the Cabinet decision, some of the prominent features of the PMGSY-III scheme are as follows:
- The project will be able to facilitate easy and faster movement to and from the GrAMs, higher secondary schools as well as hospitals.
- The roads constructed under the PMGSY scheme would also be maintained properly.
- The scheme will entail an estimated cost of Rs 80,250 crore, with the Centre’s share of Rs 53,800 crore and the state’s share of Rs 26,450 crore
- The funds would be shared in the ratio of 60:40 between the Central government and the State governments for all the states, except for eight Northeastern states and three Himalayan states, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for which the share ratio is 90:10.
- The selection of the candidate roads will be based upon the sum total of the marks obtained by that particular road on the basis of parameters such as population served, market, educational as well as medical facilities
- The construction of bridges in this scheme have been proposed up to 150 metre across the plain areas and 200 metre in the Himalayan and Northeastern States, as against the existing provisions of 75 metre and 100 metre in plain areas and Northeastern, Himalayan states respectively.
- According to the Cabinet decision, the states will be asked to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) before the launch of PMGSY-III in the particular states, for providing adequate funds. This will be for the maintenance of roads constructed under PMGSY scheme, post its five-year construction maintenance period.
