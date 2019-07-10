Big infra boost from Modi Cabinet! Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III gets nod; to connect major rural areas

PM Modi-led Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: In a major developmental boost for road connectivity around villages, PM Modi-led Cabinet has approved the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-III (PMGSY-III). The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the launch of PMGSY-III which will involve consolidation of routes and major rural links connecting habitations through Gramin Agricultural Markets (GrAMs), higher secondary schools as well as hospitals. Under the PMGSY-III, it has been proposed to consolidate 1,25,000 km road length across the various states of the country. The scheme aims to give a major developmental boost to unconnected villages and its habitation routes.

The duration of the projects’ implementation is 2019-2020 to 2024-2025. According to the Cabinet decision, some of the prominent features of the PMGSY-III scheme are as follows: