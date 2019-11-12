Big infra boost for UP! Decks cleared for construction of Bundelkhand Expressway, Gorakhpur Link Expressway

The Bundelkhand Expressway project has been divided into six phases.

Decks have been cleared for the construction of two expressways in Uttar Pradesh. The state cabinet on Monday approved the selection of construction companies for both the Bundelkhand Expressway and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The projects will together cost more than Rs. 14,500 crore, and are estimated to generate 60,000 jobs in Bundelkhand and eastern UP regions.

The 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway and the 91-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway would cost approximately Rs. 10,000 crore and Rs. 4,587 crore, respectively. They are expected to be completed within 36 months after signing of MoUs with the selected construction companies. If the companies succeed in completing their work in 30 months, they will get an incentive of 5% of the contracted amount, and would be fined if they miss the 36-month deadline.

Addressing the media after the cabinet meet, chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, state government spokespersons Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said both the expressways would be constructed under engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) form of contract. “In case of the Bundelkhand Expressway, Rs. 2202.38 crore has been allotted for acquiring land, while the cost of construction would be Rs. 7786.81 crore. The total cost of construction of the Gorakhpur Link Express way will be Rs. 3024.10 crore while Rs. 1563.90 crore is earmarked for purchasing land,” Singh said.

The Bundelkhand Expressway project has been divided into six phases. M/s APCO Infratech will handle the construction of the first and second phases, while the third phase work has been given to Ashoka Buildcon. The fourth and fifth phases would be built by Gawar Construction and the sixth-phase construction task has been entrusted to Dilip Buildcon. Similarly, the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project is targeted to be completed in two phases. APCO Infratech will handle the first-phase construction work and Dilip Buildcon will work on the second phase construction.

The 297-km long Bundelkhand Expressway would be linking Bundelkhand to Delhi via the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. It would start from Chitrakoot district and pass through Banda, Hamirpur, Jalaun, and Auriyya and connect with the Lucknow-Agra expressway in Etawah. This four-lane expressway will be expandable to six-lane in the future. With the completion of the project, the Bundelkhand Expressway will offer seamless passage to the national capital.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will commence from Gorakhpur and pass through Sant Kabir Nagar and Ambedkarnagar districts before joining the under-construction Purvanchal expressway in Azamgarh district. It will also be four-lane.