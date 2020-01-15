Big achievement! NHAI records highest daily toll collection at Rs 86.2 crore; FASTags lead the way

From December 15, the Modi government has rolled out a FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism across all toll plazas of the NHAI.

Big achievement for the National Highways Authority of India! NHAI has registered the highest daily toll collection on Sunday, that is January 12. Recently, NHAI Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said at National Highways Excellence Award 2019 that the authority has recorded the highest daily toll collection at Rs 86.2 crore. Also, the highest daily toll collection via electronic system of FASTags has been registered at a number of Rs 50 crore (single day collection) in January 2020 as compared to Rs 23 crore in the month of November 2019. Moreover, the daily transactions via FASTags have also increased to nearly 30 lakh per day in January 2020 from 8 lakh per day in July 2019, according to a PTI report.

According to Sandhu, the Jodhpur toll plaza in the Jaipur region has outperformed other toll plazas in the implementation of FASTags with approximately 91 per cent of the toll collection taking place via FASTags. The NHAI Chairman further stated that the toll plazas in Gandhinagar and Bhopal have also performed well in the implementation of FASTags. As of December 2019, more than 1 crore FASTags have been issued. Out of this, over 30 lakh FASTags have been issued in the months of November and December, following daily sales of 1.5-2 lakh FASTags, the report stated.

From December 15, the Modi government has rolled out a FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism across all toll plazas of the NHAI. According to the report, the use of FASTags across at least 75 per cent lanes of toll plazas have been mandated by the government.

Also, the use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 per cent lanes of toll plazas has been restricted. The toll collection system based on FASTags has been rolled out across over 527 national highways, the report added.