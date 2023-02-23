Bharatmala Pariyojana: Govt to revamp road infrastructure in Bihar! Likely to spend this amount for better transport – Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is likely to spend Rs 44,950 crore for the development of road infrastructure in Bihar. Addressing a press in Patna, former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the govt has also allocated a huge fund in the next fiscal for the development of roads and highways in the state under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

Key road infrastructure project in Bihar:-

In FY 2023-24, the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways is expected to focus on the construction of a 15-km-long elevated road from Anisabad to Gurudwara More on National Highway-30 in Patna. The project is expected to be built at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

The six-lane Greenfield Varanasi – Ranchi – Kolkata expressway will pass through four districts of Bihar namely – Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Gaya. Out of the 610 km long expressway, 162 km will be in Bihar. This is one of the most ambitious projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Apart from these, the govt has allocated a fund of Rs 23,175 crore for the construction of 13 bridges in several districts. The centre has also made a provision of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the first multi-modal logistic park on 100 acres of land at Fatuha.

About Bharatmala:-

The Bharatmala Pariyojana is a centrally funded project which aims to build a network of roads, highways, and expressways across the country. The project will connect over 550 districts headquarters of India through six-lane highways. In addition to the development of the highways and roads, a key objective of the project is to improve freight efficiency through highways. The Pariyojana emphasized a “corridor-based National Highway development” to ensure infrastructure symmetry and consistent road user experience.