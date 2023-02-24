Bharatmala Pariyojana: Gadkari approves development of Greenfield Highway on Bengaluru–Vijayawada economic corridor

Aiming to provide better connectivity, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday gave green signal to the development of 32.00-km long 6-lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Chandrasekharapuram to Polavaram on (NH-544G) Bengaluru–Vijayawada economic corridor in hybrid annuity mode in Andhra Pradesh. The project worth Rs 1292.65 crore was approved by the minister under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

In his tweets, Gadkari said that the Bengaluru – Kadapa – Vijayawada economic corridor begins from Bengaluru STRR which utilizes the existing Bengaluru – Hyderabad (NH-44) till the Kodikonda checkpost on NH 44.

The minister said, “The proposed Greenfield economic corridor traverses from Kodikonda checkpost (Kodur village) on NH-44 (Bangalore – Hyderabad Road) to Muppavaram village near Addanki on NH-16.

From Muppavaram the alignment utilizes the existing NH-16 till Vijayawada, he added.

According to the ministry, the entire corridor from Kodikonda checkpost to Muppavaram is completely a Greenfield highway having a length of 342.5 km.

The stretch in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh is proposed to be developed in 14 packages, said Gadkari.

National Highway project worth Rs 410.83 crore for West Bengal

Meanwhile, Gadkari gave his nod for the construction of a 4-lane Raniganj Bypass that will cost Rs 410.83 crore.

The length of the 4-lane Raniganj Bypass will be 5.261 km on NH-14 (old NH-60) in Paschim Bardhaman district in West Bengal. The construction work will be done on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode.

Gadkari tweeted that NH-14 starts from its junction with NH-12 (Old NH 34) near Morgram connecting Rampur Hat, Siuri, Raniganj, Bankura, Garhbeta, and Salbani and terminating at its junction with NH-16 (Old NH 2) near Kharagpur in the West Bengal.

The Minister said the entire stretch is a 2-lane with a Paved Shoulder configuration. The stretch connects many important Industrial, religious & agricultural areas like Kharagpur, Midnapore, Chandrakona Road, Garbeta, Bishnupur, Bankura, Raniganj, Pandabeshwar, Dubrajpur, Suri, Rampurhat, Nalhati, etc.

This corridor is deemed to be one of the prime corridors for the traffic plying from south Indian states and Odisha towards North Bengal and northeastern states, he added.