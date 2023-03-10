Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to be inaugurated on THIS date! Find out everything you need to know

Good news for commuters! Travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru is going to get smoother. You will now be able to cover the distance in just 75 minutes. The 118 km long expressway project which has been constructed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores, is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023.

The expressway has been constructed in two phases. Of this 52 km section is a greenfield that consists of five bypasses that have been opened. The five bypasses are – a 7 km long Srirangapatna bypass, a 10 km long Mandya bypass, a 7 km long Bidadi bypass, a 22 km long bypass that passes from Ramanagaram and Channapatna, and a 7 km long Maddur bypass.

Also Read: National Highway in Nagaland, Port connectivity highway in Kerala – Govt keeps promise of boosting India’s road infra

The expressway will also boost the socio-economic development of the region. It will also boost the development of tourism in the region and reduce the traffic congestion in the area. Presently, it takes around 3 hours to complete travel between the two cities. The prestigious project involves six laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister lauded the newly constructed expressway. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said the expressway will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory. “An important connectivity project which will contribute to Karnataka’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read: Aatmanirbhar Bharat: World’s first 200-meter-long Bamboo Crash Barrier ‘Bahu Balli’ installed on Vani-Warora Highway

The expressway entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses. It also encompasses a portion of National Highway – 275. The project will improve accessibility and connectivity to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala.

Last month, the Prime Minister dedicated the Delhi – Dausa – Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway to the nation. The section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from about 5 hours to about 3.5 hours.