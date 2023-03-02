Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Skipping 3-hour traffic in 90-minutes! This project is not getting the attention it deserves

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway next week and it is already grabbing attention from across the country. And why wouldn’t it! After all, Bengaluru and Mysuru are two of the most significant cities when it comes to tourism and business. Since the two cities are quite busy, naturally there are many areas that are congested and densely populated like Mandya and Srirangapatna, and hence makes it difficult for people to commute.

The National Highway-275 has a few major traffic bottlenecks when travelling from Bengaluru to Mysuru. It takes about an hour to cross a few junctions, especially during peak hours. Though the 10-lane Expressway project was approved in 2019, the pandemic became a major hurdle and delayed its construction work. However, now as the Expressway is ready to open for the public, we list out the benefits that will make commuters’ day-to-day travel lives much more easier. And no, beating the traffic is not the only benefit.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to connect villages and towns

The 10-lane expressway consists of six bypasses at Bidadi, Ramanagara and Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangapatna. Four lanes are going to connect the villages and towns that are lying alongside the highway, and the remaining six lanes will dirextly connect to cities. Imagine the relief of hundreds of workers who have to daily commute back and forth from their village to work.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to boost real estate

This expressway is without a doubt going to bring a lot of focus on real estate. Bengaluru is going to have better connectivity with other major towns in the country once the expressway is launched. It is thus natural for investors to look for the options to invest in real estate and mint money. Demand for housing will also increase with time and it is best to go for it as with the launch of this 10-lane expressway, the timing seems absolutely right.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to boost economy

The Srirangapatna Bypass was opened for the public on Jan 28, and before that another critical link known as the Mandya bypass was opened. The outer Ring Road junction in Mysuru is one of the busiest areas. With so much connectivity, and more on the way, the economy of the region is bound to get a boost.

Nitin Gadkari had earlier tweeted, “”Minimizing the congestion in Bengaluru by driving the crowd to a comparatively cheaper cost-of-living city, the project will extend paths for new investments through industries, real estate, and educational institutions in Mysuru.”

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to cover the distance in 90 minutes!

The travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru is round about three to four hours. Once the expressway is launched, commuters will be able to cover the highway distance via the high-speed stretch in just 90 minutes!

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to lessen traffic congestion and contribute to road safety

The Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway 275, which is now developed as a 10-lane expressway, meets the Outer Ring Road Junction near Manipal Hospital and is one of the areas which sees a lot of traffic on a daily basis, especially during peak hours.

The project costs around Rs 8,408 crore. The 117-km-long expressway will have carriages which are going to act as carrigeways for traffic. Those inquisitive about toll should know that the National Highways Authority of India has decided not to collect it till March 14th. A toll chart for various types of vehicles has also been released.