Barapullah Phase-2 to open: Delhiites, cheer! Travel from Noida to AIIMS in 45 minutes with elevated corridor

The Delhi government confirmed that the much-delayed project, which links Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to INA in the capital city will open soon. (representative image)

Barapullah Phase-2 elevated corridor: After missing four deadlines since 2015, the Barapullah Phase-2 elevated corridor is all set to be opened on July 28. Recently, the Delhi government confirmed that the much-delayed project, which links Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium to INA in the capital city will open soon. The elevated corridor, which is 2 km long will be inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to an HT report. Once opened, the Barapullah Phase-2 elevated corridor will significantly decongest the clogged Ring Road of the city. Also, the elevated corridor will reduce the travel time from Noida and east Delhi to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and INA from the current 60 minutes to just 45 minutes. The elevated corridor is an extension of the Phase-1, which is an operational stretch of 4 km that links Sarai Kale Khan and JLN Stadium.

According to Delhi government officials, last week a file regarding the inauguration of the corridor was sent by the PWD (Public Works Department) to the Chief Minister’s office. A Delhi government official who was quoted in the report confirmed that the Chief Minister has given his consent to inaugurate the much-delayed corridor on July 28. The inauguration event will also be attended by PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, the official added.

The Barapullah Phase-2 elevated corridor has been built at a cost of Rs 513 crore, PWD officials informed. According to them, work on elevated corridor began in 2013 and was scheduled for completion in 2015. But, due to delay in getting permission for carrying out construction work on railway land, the project missed the deadline. It was then rescheduled to be opened in September 2017, but was delayed again. Then, the deadline for the corridor was revised to December 2017 only to be pushed to March 2018 and then finally, the project was scheduled for June 2018.

The third phase of the corridor, which will provide connectivity to Mayur Vihar is still under construction and is yet to get a new deadline after missing its October 2017 completion date. Once, the 3.5 km long stretch is complete, the travel time between South Delhi and Mayur Vihar will reduce to 15-20 minutes which now takes more than an hour.