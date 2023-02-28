Ballia Link Expressway: Time for UP-Bihar to rejoice as distance between Ballia-Buxar to be covered in half-an-hour! All details here

Better road connectivity with other cities always beacons good fortunes as it augments economic and social condition of backward areas of any state.

The people of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have reasons to smile as seven National Highway projects with an investment of Rs 6500 crore, including Ballia Link Expressway, were inaugurated by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

The people of Ballia and Bihar will get benefitted as the travel time to reach Delhi, Lucknow or Patna will reduce drastically after the completion of the Ballia Link Expressway project that will connect eastern UP and Bihar.

Gadkari said the construction of Ballia Link Expressway will help people reach Patna from Lucknow through Purvanchal Expressway in just four and a half hours. “Ballia to Buxar can be reached in half an hour, Ballia to Chhapra in one hour and Ballia to Patna in one and half hour,” the minister added.

He said that with the construction of Greenfield Highway, eastern Uttar Pradesh will get better connectivity with Chhapra, Patna, Buxar in Bihar.

With the construction of Ballia Link Expressway, the vegetables of the farmers of Ballia will be able to have access to Mandis of Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna smoothly and hassle free. The minister said vegetable producing farmers will get direct benefit of three multi-modal terminals Varanasi, Ghazipur and Haldia through this expressway.

The Greenfield road from Chandauli to Mohania is being constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore. It will provide connectivity to Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh and Kaimur district of Bihar through the Delhi-Kolkata GT Road.

There will be direct connectivity of Mau to Varanasi via Saidpur with the construction of Saidpur to Mardah road, said Gadkari.