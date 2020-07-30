Ayodhya Bypass: Construction, beautification work in progress for project worth Rs 55 crore; details

The project is being developed to showcase the historic city. (Representative image)

Ayodhya Bypass Project: Recently, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari said the construction and beautification work for the Ayodhya bypass is progressing fine. The project is being developed to showcase the historic city. To lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple on August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the city, according to a PTI report. Gadkari said in a video message that Sri Ram is a symbol of Indian culture and heritage. Soon, the construction of Ram Janmabhoomi temple will begin. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned the project for construction and beautification-related works of the Ayodhya Bypass, worth Rs 55 crore.

According to Gadkari, the bypass will showcase the beauty of Ayodhya to visitors from the country and abroad. According to the report, the bypass connecting the city of Ayodhya will be 16 km long. However, NHAI could not provide the exact locations the bypass would be connecting. Gadkari said the project, worth Rs 55 crore, has been sanctioned on the request of Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh. The project includes construction work of Rs 40 crore and beautification work of Rs 15 crore, on the bypass. The Union Minister further said that special trees will be planted to beautify Ayodhya. At present, the current progress of the civil work is nearly 30 per cent, Gadkari added.

On Saturday, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya. At the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site, he placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new ‘asans’. The UP Chief Minister was on a short visit to the city of Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Ram Temple construction. Also, Ayodhya MP Lallu Singh thanked the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, for taking initiative for the beautification as well as the construction of the bypass.