Automatic toll deduction: SDMC to start phase-2 of RFID toll plan from March; details here

SDMC has planned to start phase II of the radio-frequency identification (RFID) system from the month of March.

In a bid to ensure automatic toll deduction, as well as end congestion and confusion at toll booths, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), has planned to start phase II of the radio-frequency identification (RFID) system from the month of March. Phase II of the RFID system will start at 111 locations from where 20 per cent of vehicles enter the national capital, according to an IE report. As many as 13 major toll booths through which 80 per cent of vehicles pass through, were equipped with RFID technology in July 2019 to automatically deduct toll as well as Environment Compensation Charges from commercial vehicles. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation acts as the nodal agency for collecting taxes from vehicles entering New Delhi.

According to the report, 10 of the 111 entry points are to be equipped with boom barriers as well as RFID infrastructure while handheld devices will be made available at the rest of the entry points as they are very small points. The 10 entry points are Chander Nagar, Loni Main, Kundli-2, New Kondli, Noida Major, Bajghera, New Seemapuri, Dhansa, Pul Prahladpur, and Jharoda.

The South MCD has been asked by the newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management to complete phase II of the RFID system by January 31. According to a senior South MCD official, however, as the proposal is yet to be approved, it could be delayed. As it was observed that old polluting vehicles were trying to sneak into the national capital from non-RFID border points, speedy implementation of the project is very important, the official said.

Narendra Chawla, Leader of house, South MCD was quoted in the report saying that the proposal has been sent back due to issues with the budget, which is Rs 36 crore. According to Chawla, they have limited money as their finances have been hit. Thus, the toll department has been asked by the South MCD to decrease the budget and introduce a fresh proposal. The new proposal is most likely to be passed in the next meeting. The expansion of the RFID system was a key project that needs to be expedited, according to the members of the erstwhile Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Sunita Narain and Bhure Lal. If the project is implemented well, it will help reduce pollution in New Delhi, they said.