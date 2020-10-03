Atal Tunnel Rohtang LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet

Atal Tunnel Rohtang LIVE: Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang tunnel has been built in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. (PTI Photo)

Atal Tunnel Rohtang inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate “world’s longest highway” tunnel – Atal Tunnel, Rohtang – today at 10:00 AM. The 9.02 kilometres long engineering marvel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti throughout the year. Currently, the area remains cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang tunnel has been built in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. The tunnel is located at an altitude of 10,000 Feet from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). The tunnel is set to reduce road distance by 46 kilometres between Leh and Manali. Atal tunnel also reduces the journey time by around 4 to 5 hours. The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

