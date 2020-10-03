Atal Tunnel Rohtang LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate world’s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet

Atal Tunnel Rohtang LIVE: The 9.02 kilometres long engineering marvel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti throughout the year.
Atal Tunnel Rohtang LIVE: Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang tunnel has been built in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. (PTI Photo)
Atal Tunnel Rohtang inauguration LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate “world’s longest highway” tunnel – Atal Tunnel, Rohtang – today at 10:00 AM. The 9.02 kilometres long engineering marvel connects Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Lahaul-Spiti throughout the year. Currently, the area remains cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.
Atal Tunnel or the Rohtang tunnel has been built in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas. The tunnel is located at an altitude of 10,000 Feet from the Mean Sea Level (MSL). The tunnel is set to reduce road distance by 46 kilometres between Leh and Manali. Atal tunnel also reduces the journey time by around 4 to 5 hours. The decision to construct a strategic tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was taken on June 03, 2000 during the tenure of the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh yesterday visited 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' along with the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur. Singh reviewed the preparations for today’s inaugural function. The Defence Minister also held interaction with Border Roads Organisation personnel at the South Portal of Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Manali for the inauguration of the Atal tunnel, Rohtang. The inauguration is scheduled to take place at 10:00 AM.
Did you know that the Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang pass is shaped like a horse-shoe? Here are 15 amazing facts about the Atal tunnel: Read full story
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel have overcome major geological, terrain and weather challenges. The most difficult stretch was the 587-metre Seri Nalah Fault Zone. The breakthrough from both ends was achieved on October 15, 2017.
The North Portal (NP) of the tunnel is located near village Teling, Sissu, in Lahaul Valley at an altitude of more than 10,075 feet.
Atal Tunnel's South Portal (SP) is located at a distance of 25 Km from Manali at an altitude of over 10,039 feet.