Andaman & Nicobar Island Connectivity Programme has ensured seamless traffic movement: Nitin Gadkari

Andaman & Nicobar Island Connectivity Boost: In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of reaching the last mile, the government is committed to build safer all weather roads in order to provide seamless connectivity in the islands, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently. Recently, in a series of tweets, the Road Transport and Highways Minister informed that the Beodnabad to Ferrargunj section of National Highway (NH) – 4 in the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands was fully completed in the year 2019. According to the minister, this 26 km long stretch was constructed at a cost of Rs 170 Crore and the project was envisaged under the ambitious Andaman and Nicobar Island Dweep Connectivity Programme.

Gadkari further said it has improved access as well as ensured seamless traffic movement from Port Blair to other towns of the Andaman districts. According to him, NH 4, the ‘Andaman Trunk Road’ is the lifeline of the islands. Thus, it is playing a crucial role in the socio-economic development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the minister has also said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Cabinet has approved the continuation of revamped Centrally Sponsored Scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) from 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2026. The RGSA will extend to all states as well as Union Territories of the country. The total financial outlay of the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan scheme is Rs 5911 crore, where the Central share is Rs 3700 crore and the State share is Rs 2211 crore. It will help 2.78 lakh rural bodies to achieve SDG goals. It will promote equity and inclusiveness as well as Social Justice and economic development. Also, it will help achieve improved service delivery and transparency.