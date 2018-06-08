An all-weather road connecting Tawang to Guwahati via Bhutan? It would cut travel distance by 119 km!

The governor also impressed upon the fact that the proposed road would cut the distance between the two places by 119km, the release asserted. (ANI)

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra has underlined the need for an all-weather road connecting Tawang and Guwahati via southern Bhutan during his meeting with the officials of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a release issued by Raj Bhavan said here today. The existing road joining Lumla in Tawang with Guwahati in neighbouring Assam, adjacent to the Bhutan border, becomes non-functional during snowfall and landslides, Mishra, who is presently camping at the national capital, told MEA Joint Secretary (North) Sudhakar Daleha yesterday.

The governor also impressed upon the fact that the proposed road would cut the distance between the two places by 119km, the release asserted. He urged the MEA officials to coordinate with the government of Bhutan on the matter. Daleha, along with other MEA officials who were present at the meet, assured Mishra of “full cooperation” in the proposed initiative, the release said.

Later in the day, the governor also called on the vice chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal S B Deo, and briefed him about a project initiated by the serving armed forces officers of the state to motivate local youth. The ‘Payback to the Society’ group, comprising male and female defense officers, visits schools and colleges in Arunachal and encourages students to join the Indian Armed forces, he said.

Mishra also requested Deo to grant leaves to officers, who hail from the state but were posted elsewhere, for the “noble” cause, the release said, adding that vice chief of Air Staff has promised his support to the endeavour.