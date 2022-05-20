Amritsar-Jamnagar Greenfield corridor worth Rs 26,000 crore to be completed by September 2023: Gadkari

Amritsar – Jamnagar Greenfield corridor: Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said one of the most important Greenfield corridors- the Amritsar – Jamnagar Greenfield corridor, being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is being constructed in a full capacity. According to the Road Transport and Highways Minister, the complete corridor is targeted to be completed by September 2023. The Union Minister, in a series of tweets, informed especially, that the section from Bikaner to Jodhpur of 277 kilometres length is targeted to be completed as well as opened to the general public by his year end.

Gadkari said the flagship 1,224 kilometres long Amritsar – Bhatinda – Jamnagar Corridor is being developed by the NHAI at a total capital cost of Rs 26,000 crore. He said the corridor will connect the economic towns of Bhatinda, Amritsar, Sangaria, Bikaner, Sanchore, Jamnagar and Samakhiyali across the four states of Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana and Rajasthan. The Road Transport and Highways Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the construction of Greenfield corridors in India, his ministry is committed to the development of infra in the country.

According to Gadkari, the upcoming Amritsar – Jamnagar Greenfield corridor will link the northern industrial as well as agricultural centres of the country with the key ports of western India such as Kandla and Jamnagar. This will give a boost to the industrial revolution linking the industrial belt of Baddi, Bhatinda and Ludhiana through spurs as well as the state of Jammu and Kashmir through the Delhi – Amritsar – Katra Expressway, the Road Transport and Highways Minister added. The Union Minister also mentioned that the trans-Rajasthan corridor will reduce the transit time as well as the logistics cost to fuel significantly and will help to stand tall in the competitive international export marketplace.