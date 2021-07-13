All-weather connectivity to Manipur! Nitin Gadkari inaugurates & lays foundation stone for 16 NH projects

These NH projects will provide all-weather connectivity to this northeast state with the rest of the country as well as India's neighbouring countries.

Big infra boost in Manipur! On Monday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in the northeastern state of Manipur, inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stone for 16 National Highway projects. These highway projects are to be developed with an investment of Rs 4,148 crores, covering a length of 298 kilometres in total. According to the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, these NH projects will provide all-weather connectivity to this northeast state with the rest of the country as well as India’s neighbouring countries. These projects are also expected to boost the industrial, agricultural, and socio-economic progress of the region. Besides, the ministry further said these projects will facilitate health care and emergency service to the remotest of the areas in Manipur as well as create employment and self-employment opportunities.

While inaugurating the National Highway projects in the capital Imphal, Gadkari said projects worth Rs 5000 crores have been sanctioned for the state as well as and for these projects, the Detailed Project Reports (DPR)will be completed within a period of six months and the development work will start in a year’s time. The Union Minister said the expansion of Highways in the state of Manipur will be recommended under the Mogi government’s Bharatmala Phase ll. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving the highest priority to the northeast region and road infra will contribute to the development of Manipur, making it socially as well as economically strong.

According to Gadkari, power, water, communication and transport are the four most crucial things for the development of industry, creating job opportunities and eradicating poverty. The state of Manipur is very beautiful with immense potential for the tourism industry, the minister mentioned. For the resolution of problems and projects’ completion in a time-bound manner, Gadkari sought the cooperation of all the stakeholders. The details of all the projects will be put on website, the minister added.