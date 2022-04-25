7 National Highway projects inaugurated in Maharastra’s Aurangabad district worth over Rs 5,000 crore

Maharashtra National Highway Projects: Taking another step towards the development of Aurangabad, known to be one of the major educational and industrial centers in the state of Maharashtra, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari recently inaugurated seven National Highway projects. These NH projects are worth Rs 5569 crores. Speaking at the event, Gadkari said road transport in the city is crucial in the development of tourist centers in the district of Aurangabad, which is an important tourist destination in Maharashtra. According to the Union Minister, the construction of these National Highway projects will accelerate the development of the Aurangabad district along with transportation.

Improving traffic in Aurangabad will help reduce the number of road accidents as well as environmental pollution, he said. Also, the rural and remote areas of the Aurangabad district will be easily accessible to the city, the minister further added. He also claimed that efforts have been made to alleviate the crisis of water through road projects in Aurangabad, which is a water-starved district. Gadkari also mentioned in the construction of roads, many ponds have been developed on the lines of the Buldhana pattern as well as the soil and stones have been utilized for the construction of roads.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways said through this, the soil extracted from the ponds developed in Adgaon-Gandheli, Nakshatrawadi and Valmi areas, Teesgaon as well as Sajapur village areas have got double benefit. According to him, deepening has made it possible to develop ponds in each area. The Union Minister said this will help in reducing the crisis of water by increasing the level of ground water. The development of such ponds in the district of Aurangabad has increased the capacity of water to 14 lakh cubic meters till date, the Union Minister added.