Roads for port connectivity: Project awards gather pace

By Rajat Mishra

The ministry of road transport and highways will award 15 port connectivity projects with total length of 352 km in Q4FY23, and 17 more with length of 474 km in Q1FY24, an official said. Currently, 55 port connectivity projects with a total length of 2,772 km are being undertaken by the ministry.

The projects that are to be awarded in the current fiscal include four-laning of Kakinada Anchorage Port-Uppada beach road connecting NH-16 in East Godavari district ( 41 km) with a total cost of Rs 1,394 crore; construction of six-lane road to Krishnapatnam Port from Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh (Pkg-IV) ( 35 km) at Rs 1,399 crore; and four to eight-laning of NH-53 connecting Paradip port (77km) at Rs 3,600 crore.

In Q1FY24, projects to be awarded include four-laning of the road from Nellore city to Krishnapatnam port to NH 5 (24 km) at a total cost of Rs 700 crore; road connectivity to Dhamra port (four-laning of Jamujhadi Dhamra road) (58 km) at Rs 1,148 crore; and road connectivity from Cuddalore port to NH-45A with RC overbridge at a total cost of Rs 125 crore.

In addition, the ministry has identified 61 projects with a total length of 1,264 km as a part of the Port Connectivity Master Plan.

So far, the ministry has completed 11 major port connectivity projects and six to eight-laning of NH-4B- SH-54 and Amra Marg (44 km) to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Terminal, road connectivity of Visakhapatnam port trust to NH-16 -Phase II (4 km); and six-laning of Pune-Satara section of NH 4 (140 km) at JNPT.

Lack of multi-modal and last-mile connectivity to ports has been a cause of concern, as it leads to delays in evacuation of cargo and increased logistics cost. Under the Sagarmala programme, the thrust is to provide enhanced connectivity between ports and the domestic production/ consumption centres.

More than 235 connectivity projects at an estimated investment of over Rs 2.35 trillion have been identified by the government.