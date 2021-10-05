Road transport ministry to set up expert group on road transport

The members, to be selected on a search-cum-selection basis, will have to be eminent in domains related to automotive and road transport sectors

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) plans to set up an expert group to advise it on formulating strategies and policies regarding road transport, including the automotive sector.

The expert advisory group (EAG) will consist of five members. It will advise the ministry on issues like strategising policy on the use of alternative fuel, hydrogen fuel and bio fuel, electric vehicles, vehicle emission standards and driverless vehicles.

It will also advise the ministry on vehicle emission standards, central motor rules and regulations, design and safety of vehicles, and formulation of rules for upgrades as per European/ international standards.

“Domain experts shall ensure that there should be no conflict of interest in their engagement with EAG during the period. They should possess very high integrity and maintain confidentiality,” MoRTH said in a notice seeking expression of interest from domain experts.