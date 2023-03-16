Revolutionising Chennai’s Metro: Hitachi Rail to Install Digital Signalling System

Hitachi Rail STS, a Bangalore-based company, has secured a US$200 million bid to deliver autonomous digital signalling for Chennai Metro, which is set to transform Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. The cutting-edge technology will enable services to run without a driver, making it safer and providing significant maintenance savings.



The communication-based train control (CBTC) system, which will be installed in Phase 2 trains, will automatically control the train’s traction and braking to continuously calculate optimum speed. The technology will allow trains to run at 90-second intervals, providing significant capacity as well as reliability on Phase 2 services.



Hitachi Rail’s Next-Gen Mobility Solutions: A Leap Towards Technological Advancements for India’s Metro Network



Hitachi Rail is a company that provides rail solutions globally, including rolling stock, signalling, service and maintenance, digital technology, and turnkey solutions. With a presence in 38 countries across six continents and around 14,000 employees, the company’s mission is to contribute to society through the continuous development of superior rail transport solutions. Hitachi Rail is proud of its global achievements, from its world-famous ‘bullet trains’, to its signalling solutions and turnkey projects, state-of-the-art traffic management and digital solutions. Drawing on the wider Hitachi Group’s market-leading technology and research-and-development capabilities, the company strives for industry-leading innovations and solutions that can deliver value for customers and sustainable railway systems that benefit wider society.

Chennai will have the digital signalling system installed on its metro system, which is the fourth longest in India. Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Project will include 119 km of line, with a significant proportion (42 km) underground.



The contract, worth Rs 1,620 crore, will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The scope of the funding includes designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning the signalling, train control, and video management system.



Noriharu Amiya, Deputy CEO, Hitachi Rail Global, expressed delight in bringing the world-class signalling system to the Chennai Metro Rail Project, stating that Hitachi Rail is a global leader in transport and technology, with a vision to digitise and optimise every part of the public transport journey. By integrating the cutting-edge metro rail technology into Chennai Metro Phase 2, it can help boost capacity and support smoother, more reliable passenger journeys.



Manoj Kumar K, Whole Time Director & Head Hitachi Rail STS India, added that the Government of India has ensured that the country enters the next millennium on a high note. From a developing geography, India is progressing towards a developed economy, and the mandate is to leverage technological advancements to nourish more innovation, protect the environment, and socially engineer to move forward and raise the quality of citizens’ lives. At Hitachi Rail, through its next-generation mobility solutions, the company is ensuring that it goes beyond imagination and meets this vision.