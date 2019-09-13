Revamp for Lutyens’ Delhi: Centre floats tender for redevelopment

The ministry of housing and urban development has floated a tender to hire a global design firm to draw the blueprint for redeveloping the Parliament House and the 3-km Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.
The central area of Lutyens’ Delhi seems set for a major facelift. The ministry of housing and urban development has floated a tender to hire a global design firm to draw the blueprint for redeveloping the Parliament House and the 3-km Central Vista from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The project, seen to cost Rs 5,000-7,000 crore, may also include a giant complex to house all central ministries. If all goes well, Parliament’s 2022 monsoon session, which will mark 75 years of Independence, will be held in the new facility.
