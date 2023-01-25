Republic Day bonanza for commuters! Kolkata Metro to run 278 services, Know when, where and other details

Kolkata Metro will run 278 services on its network on Thursday on the occasion of Republic Day celebration. The 188 services will operate on the North – South Corridor (Blue line) of the nation’s first metro network, while 90 services will operate on the East-West Corridor (Green Line).

North – South corridor (Blue line)

The first metro service from Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar and Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will begin at 06:50 hrs while from Dumdum to Dakshineswar and Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas will start at 06:55 and 07:00 hrs respectively.

The last service from Kavi Subhas to Dumdum and Dumdum to Kavi Subhas will commence at 21:40 hrs. The metro service on R-Day from Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhas and Kavi Subhas to Dakshineswar will function till 21:28 hrs and 21:30 hrs respectively.

List of stations on Blue line

There are 24 stations on the Blue line – Dakshineswar, Baranagar, Noapara, Dum Dum, Belgachia, Shyambazar, Shobhabazar Sutanuti, Girish Park, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Central, Chandni Chowk, Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Netaji Bhavan, Jatin Das Park, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, Netaji, Masterda Surya Sen, Gitanjali, Kavi Nazrul, Shahid Khudiram, Kavi Subhash

East – West Corridor (Green line)

On the occasion of Saraswati Puja on January 26, the country’s oldest metro network will run 45 UP and 45 Down trains. The train will run from 06:55 hrs to 22:00 hrs.

The first metro services on the Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V route will begin at 06:55 hrs while Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah will start at 07:00 hrs. The last metro will depart from Sealdah towards Salt Lake Sector V at 21:35 hrs.

List of stations on East – West Corridor (Green line)

There are eight stations on the Green line. They are – Sealdah, Phoolbagan, Salt Lake stadium, Bengal Chemical, City Centre, Central Park, Karunamoyee, and Salt Lake Sector-V

However, no metro service will operate on the newly opened Joka-Taratala stretch of the Purple Line