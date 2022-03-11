Relief to women passengers travelling with children! TSRTC begins baby trolley services at MGBS in Hyderabad

A free battery buggy has been started by TSRTC from the main road to the entrance of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

Baby trolley service begins at MGBS! For the convenience of women passengers carrying luggage and travelling with children, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has started a baby trolley service at Mahatama Gandhi Bus Station. Vara Prasad Ranga Reddy, TRCTC’s Regional Manager was quoted saying in an ANI report that the bus station is very huge, it gets difficult for elderly and women to carry their children along with their luggage to the station platform. Thus, this facility has been started by TSRTC, Reddy said. In the city of Hyderabad, there are two major bus stations. A free battery buggy has been started by TSRTC from the main road to the entrance of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), he further said.

According to Reddy, the decision has been taken by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation for the convenience of women carrying small kids and infants. Depending upon the use of the existing troller, a further two or three trolleys will be introduced, the Regional Manager noted. He further informed that a similar trolley service will be started in another bus station as well. Many other initiatives are being taken by Road Transport Corporation, particularly for women and the elderly as per the instruction of the Managing Director. Reddy also requested the public to use this facility, further adding that the Corporation will get encouraged to introduce many more initiatives.

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation is operating services across major cities and towns in the state of Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Srikakulam, Eluru, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, Tirupathi, Kadapa, Kurnool, etc.), in the state of Telangana (Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Bodhan, Nirmal, Adilabad, Khammam, Bhadrachalam, etc.) as well as surrounding cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Shirdi, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Vellore, Chennai, etc.